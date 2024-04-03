Love Is Blind’s Johnny reveals major Season 6 wardrobe secret

Johnny McIntyre from Love Is Blind Season 6 says that his outfits had to get approved before entering the pods.

While Love Is Blind isn’t exactly a scripted TV show, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t elements of the show that are being overseen and controlled by production at all times.

For example, Cameron Hamilton from Season 1 (who met his now wife Lauren on the show) exposed the fact that while contestants are allowed to say what they want to say, production would often ask cast members to bring up conversational starters to get some drama brewing/some interesting footage.

Then, fans brought up their own theory that the crew behind the series made the contestants use the iconic gold cups in order to mask how much is in their cups, which would help them edit scenes to their liking. And now according to one of the Season 6 stars, there’s another aspect of the show that is more complex than you’d expect.

On April 1, Johnny McIntyre took to social media and shared a video compilation of several outfits he wore during his season. The catch? According to him, all of his fashion choices had to be approved by production beforehand

“In honor of the filming of LIB happening a year ago, we had to send examples of our outfits for the pods to production,” he wrote in the caption.

No one from the production crew has confirmed this detail as of yet.

There also haven’t been any other contestants from Season 6 or the earlier seasons who have ever publicly shared this concept before.

While filming his outfits might have been a tedious process, Johnny did end up meeting and marrying his wife during his season, so it’s safe to assume that videotaping his outfits was more than worth it for him.