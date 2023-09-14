Love is Blind concept explained: How do the pods work?

Love is Blind returned to Netflix on September 22 for its fourth season, and if you’re wondering how the reality dating show works, we have everything you need to know.

Netflix launched the first season of Love is Blind in 2020, and it was a huge hit among reality TV fans, who loved watching the social experiment play out.

The show has since had three more seasons, and the fifth, which is set in Houston, is due to air on Netflix on September 22.

The show has quite a unique concept, but if you are confused about how it all works, we have everything you need to know.

How does Love is Blind work?

In Love is Blind, single contestants get to know one another from within purpose-built ‘pods,’ where they can only communicate via a speaker. This starts with a speed-dating format, but they are able to have longer dates later on.

To meet face-to-face, a proposal must be accepted, and after couples are engaged, they are sent to a couples’ retreat where they can get to know each other better.

Following this, they will then move to an apartment complex where they will get to know even more about each other and their lives.

At the end of the process, the couples have weddings, where they will choose whether or not to actually get married.

Love is Blind returns on March 24

How long are they in the pods on Love is Blind?

Contestants will be in the Love is Blind pods for up to 10 days total, which equates to about 20 total dates.

Do they sleep in the pods on Love is Blind?

Love is Blind contestants do not sleep in the pods.

In the first season, they slept on cots in trailers next to the lounges, but from Season 2 and onwards, the contestants slept in hotels. Contestants are led to and from their rooms to ensure they don’t see their potential love interests, but they can reportedly come and go as they choose.

