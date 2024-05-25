Love Is Blind Brazil fans “excited” as Season 4 introduces brand-new change

Love Is Blind Brazil: A Fresh Start is not the same as the previous seasons of the show before it (and fans love it already).

Almost a year after the epic third season, Love Is Blind Brazil is officially back with Season 4. The official trailer was released on YouTube on May 22 and spotlighted a brand-new group of single men and women looking for love.

The general process of the season is the same as the rest: speed-dating in the pods, proposals, and potential weddings in the finale. However, there is one new feature that makes this season stand out.

“This time, we decided to bring on people who have had their hearts broken in the past, but still believe in love,” co-host Klebber Toledo explained in the clip.

So instead of having contestants who are fresh and new to the dating scene or haven’t been in a serious relationship, Season 4 only highlights the journeys of people in previous long-term relationships, divorced or nearly married, who are willing to open their hearts up again.

The same day of the trailer, LIB Brazil fans quickly took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the change, and most seemed to be all for it.

One fan wrote, “This is great and in general, having more mature people is better in my opinion. They would also have better perspective on red flags and what they want in a partner.”

Another fan chimed and wrote, “LIB Brazil is my fave, so I’m ridiculously excited for this.”

The season is officially called Love Is Blind Brazil: A Fresh Start and will premiere on June 19. Is this theme going to be the new format for the rest of the LIB shows? There is only one way to find out.