Kitchen Nightmares: Here’s where you can find El Cantito Cafe on social media

Every time a restaurant is featured on Kitchen Nightmares, it gains a bit of notoriety. This happens to be the case for El Cantita Cafe. Here’s how you can keep up with them on social media.

Gordon Ramsay spent time at a New York City restaurant called El Cantito Cafe during Season 8 of Kitchen Nightmares. There were a handful of unfortunate things he noticed, but for the most part, he wasn’t as critical as he usually is.

The restaurant owners are a brother and sister duo named Julio Santana and Adelvi Santana. They launched the restaurant in honor of their mother who passed away from breast cancer.

The story behind their restaurant certainly tugs at the heartstrings. Here’s where you can find and follow El Cantito Cafe on social media.

El Cantito Cafe is active on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook

One social media platform to follow El Cantito Cafe is their Instagram. It’s where they have the highest follower count with more than 4,500 people.

The bio notes that they’re a “small piece of Puerto Rican culture and cuisine.” The bio also links to their EventBrite page which lists any events they host on the property.

The Instagram feed for El Cantito Cafe is full of recent advertisements for their Kitchen Nightmares episode. Before that, they often posted videos and pictures of the different foods and drinks they serve.

TikTok is the second best place to find this restaurant on social media. They currently have a little more than 500 followers keeping up with their content.

TikTok is where they consistently post different videos of their Puerto Rican recipes. Their food content pulls in loads of bookmarks and likes.

Lastly, you can follow El Cantito Cafe on Facebook where they share a lot of the same stuff they post on TikTok and Instagram.

Their Facebook only has 227 followers and seems to be the one platform they don’t focus on as much as the others. Still it includes details about their address, contact number, and customer reviews.

