Gordon Ramsay roasts Kitchen Nightmares restaurant owner after his fiance threatens to leave

Gordon Ramsay doesn’t shy away from roasting restaurant owners who showcase inappropriate behavior — and that’s exactly what just happened.

Every once in a while, there are Kitchen Nightmares episodes that are more heartbreaking and emotional than others.

Gordon Ramsay goes out of his way to help restaurant owners keep their doors open by making renovations and updating their menu options.

At Love Bites Cafe, one of the owners caught some flack from Gordon due to the way he treated his fiancé in front of the camera crew. Here’s what happened.

Gordon Ramsay went off on Chris at Love Bites Cafe

Tess and Chris on Kitchen Nightmares.

Gordon went off on one of the restaurant owners at Love Bites Cafe. Viewers were so disgusted and disappointed by Chris’s behavior towards his fiancé, Tess, that an entire Reddit thread has been created to discuss the issue.

One person wrote, “Chris is a monster. You can tell that he ate the idea that he was just a stressed, overwhelmed guy struggling under the pressure, and not someone who has just become a genuinely awful human being.”

Although Gordon did his best to remain diplomatic during his time at Love Bites Cafe, there was one point where he totally lost his cool. He told Chris that the women in his life wouldn’t stick around if they weren’t related to him!

Tess ended up in tears outside the restaurant at one point because she was in dire need of comfort. The way Chris continually talked to her throughout the episode was deemed “toxic” and “rude” by viewers.

When Gordon spoke directly to Chris, he said, “I don’t know where to start. You, young man… You’re caught in this vortex of absolute negativity.”

Gordon Ramsay on Kitchen Nightmares.

Some Redditors still believe Gordon should have been harder on Chris after what they witnessed.

One person wrote, “Tess, her mother, and [Chris’s] mother all seemed to believe in the relationship and wanted Chris to change, and that’s the only reason Gordon didn’t just tell Tess to immediately kick him to the curb.”

Gordon set Chris up with a therapist to discuss his anger issues and mental health. As of now, Love Bites Cafe is no longer up and running.