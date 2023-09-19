Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West caught flipping off paparazzi

The spotlight might not be the easiest place for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Saint West to be in, judging from this incident.

Even though Kim Kardashian and Kayne West (Or Ye)’s divorce has been finalized for some time now, they can’t exactly get rid of each other.

They are the loving co-parents to four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Pslam.

The kids are a little too young to be in the spotlight all of the time, but when they are, it’s definitely a sight to see.

Article continues after ad

For instance, a recent run-in with Saint and the paparazzi will probably have the world talking for weeks.

Article continues after ad

Did Kim Kardashian’s son Saint West flip someone off?

On September 18, a video was released on Twitter/X of Kim walking with her son Saint.

Out of nowhere, he decides to stick his middle finger out at the paparazzi, flipping them the bird.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

While this is seen as extremely hilarious to many, it’s important to note that he is only seven years old.

The comments of the social media were extremely divided, with some sticking up for him, to even viewers blaming Kim.

Article continues after ad

One person wrote, “This is what happens when you continue a reality TV show and have children that can’t decide for themselves whether they want to be part of this lifestyle.”

Article continues after ad

Another viewer defended Saint and wrote, “That’s what we love to see!!! Stop taking pictures of kids!!!!”

Nonetheless, if Saint keeps this public image up, networks will definitely be calling for him to get a reality TV show of his own in the future. Maybe Keeping up with the Kardashian kids?

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all of the latest entertainment news, make sure to check our page here.