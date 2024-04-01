Is Southern Charm getting a Season 10?Bravo
Southern Charm Season 9 Cast
Even though Bravo hasn’t announced it yet, Southern Charm fans are convinced that the series is getting a Season 10.
Southern Charm’s ninth season was a rollercoaster from start to finish. From an accusation that one of the stars was drunk driving on camera, to a chaotic reunion where Olivia Flowers went off on Austen Kroll, there was arguably never a dull moment.
After the reunion wrapped in January 2024, the question that now remains is if the series is going to get a tenth season or if Bravo will decide not to renew it.
While Bravo has not officially announced Season 10 as of yet, there have been several photos circulating online that fans have taken as proof that it has been greenlit.
On March 29, OG cast member Patricia Altschul took to Instagram to post a picture of cameramen at her home gearing up to film. While she didn’t specifically say that the crew was there for Summer House, it is the only show that Patricia is currently affiliated with.
Viewers quickly took to the comments section of the IG post to share their excitement for the potential tenth season.
One fan wrote, “So glad y’all are finally filming in the spring, Charleston’s BEST season.”
Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Filming has started for Southern Charm yeah !!”
On March 31, popular fan account Queens of Bravo shared photos of multiple stars of the show seemingly filming the tenth season.
Based on all of these pictures, the rumored cast of Southern Charm Season 10 is:
- Whitney Suldler-Smith
- Austen Kroll
- Patricia Altschul
- Shep Rose
- Leva Bonaparte
- Taylor Ann Green
- Madison LeCroy
- Rodrigo Reyes
Southern Charm’s spin-off Southern Hospitality was also rumored to have been greenlit for a Season 3, but it has not been confirmed.