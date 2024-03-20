Will there be a Southern Hospitality Season 3?

There’s a rumor going around on social media that Bravo’s Southern Hospitality is getting a Season 3, but it hasn’t been confirmed by Bravo.

Season 2 of Southern Hospitality has been over for quite some time now, but fans are still thinking about how iconic it was.

It brought some of everything, including a cheating allegation and multiple firings. There were even cameos from many fellow Bravolebrities including James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules and two former crew members from the Below Deck franchise.

That being said, after the jaw-dropping reunion, there haven’t been any updates on whether or not the show got picked up for a Season 3. Luckily, one of the most trusted fan accounts out there is on the case.

Is Southern Hospitality Season 3 happening?

On March 17, the popular reality TV fan account Queens of Bravo took to Twitter to announce that Southern Hospitality has reportedly been renewed for a third season.

The fan outlet also shared that some of the stars from Season 2 are not returning and are due to be replaced by new members but did not name any names.

Even though none of this information has been confirmed by Bravo as of yet, that didn’t stop the show’s fans from sharing their excitement for the potential renewal in the comments section of the post.

One fan wrote, “They deserve it. They are [more] entertaining than Pumprules in my opinion.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I’m glad, I like this show!”

As of now, none of the cast members from Season 2 have publicly shared whether or not they are planning to return to the series.

Will Kulp did reveal during the second season that he is planning on attending law school, so he may not be coming back to the show.