Southern Charm’s Madison claps back at fans for pregnancy speculation

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy shared a sweet Instagram post with her husband Brett Randle, and fans started assuming that she’s pregnant.

Madison LeCroy from Southern Charm has found her happily ever after, and married her husband Brett Randle in November 2022.

The couple is maintaining a long-distance relationship, with Madison living in Charleston, and Brett working as a chief firefighter in California, coming home every few days.

Madison was previously married to her ex-husband Josh Hughes for five years, and they share a son named Hudson.

On Southern Charm Season 9, the hairstylist revealed that she is hoping to have another child with Brett in the future.

Southern Charm fans question if Madison’s post is a pregnancy announcement

On Instagram, Madison recently shared three black-and-white photos with Brett and captioned the post, “So ready for our future together.”

In the comments, Southern Charm fans immediately assumed she was pregnant. “Why did I swipe to think the last was an announcement of some sort,” one fan wrote.

“I think she’s pregnant. Not ready to announce it,” another fan replied. “Is this a soft baby announcement?!” a different person added.

Even The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian posted a heart emoji, showing Madison love on the post.

While Madison didn’t confirm or deny if she’s pregnant or not, she later posted an Instagram story of herself sipping tea and shaking her head.

Although fans aren’t sure why Madison randomly decided to pay tribute to her husband on Instagram, it’s likely for a good reason.

Some fans predicted that Brett might be moving to Charleston with Madison full-time from California, or she just wants to finally celebrate being in a healthy relationship.

Whatever the reason may be, Southern Charm viewers are rooting for Madison and wishing her and Brett the best in her marriage together.