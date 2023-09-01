Irina apologizes in After The Altar but Love is Blind fans aren’t convinced

Irina offers an apology to Amber during the Love is Blind After the Altar special, but fans are having a hard time believing the sincerity of her words.

Irina from Love is Blind developed a “mean girl” status throughout her time on the series.

While the focus of the show is centered on the romantic relationships formed in the pods, season 4 added to the drama by showcasing bullying behavior amid the female cast mates. This was especially so with Irina and Micah, who spent much of their time bullying the other girls behind their backs.

One of the most brutal moments of torment was when Irina laughed at Amber’s pain following an incident in the pods. In After the Altar, Irina did her best to apologize to Amber. Despite the two burying the hatchet, fans of the series are not convinced by Irina’s sincerity.

Fans don’t buy Irina’s apology to Amber in Love is Blind After the Altar

During season 4 of Love is Blind, Irina was caught laughing at Amber’s pain, even going so far as to call her a “loser” for crying about a failed pod date.

Audiences were outraged by Irina’s behavior, and were quick to label the 26-year-old as a “bully.”

Of course, Amber got wind of Irina’s bullying after watching the Netflix series. During the one year reunion when all of the cast mates were brought back together, Irina offered Amber an apology.

“For me to just dismiss your feelings just wasn’t okay,” she told Amber. “And so I just wanted you to know from the bottom of my heart, in person, I’m very sorry.”

“I don’t care,” Amber responded. “I’m not losing sleep again. I accept your apology and we’re gonna move on from this. Be better. That’s all.”

Despite Amber accepting the apology from Irina, some viewers took to the YouTube comments to express their disbelief of her words.

“I Hope Irina actually learned and grew from her experience on the show but also she kept interrupting amber…so…” one viewer observed.

Another said, “That apology felt so rushed lol.”

To uncover what Irina’s been up to since the series ended, watch Love is Blind After the Altar only on Netflix.