Next Level Chef Season 3: Release date, trailer, and more

Reality TV lovers can rest assured knowing that Next Level Chef Season 3 will be premiering soon.

As far as celebrity chefs go, Gordon Ramsay is considered one of the most noteworthy and highly recognized of the bunch.

Next Level Chef is one of his hit reality TV shows on Fox. After the first two seasons attracted viewership and success, the show was renewed!

Here’s what you should know about the Next Level Chef Season 3 before the first episode airs.

The first episode of Next Level Chef Season 3 lands on Fox on January 28, 2024, at 10 pm EST, 7 pm PST. The episode will be available on Hulu the following day. This pattern will remain throughout the entire season.

The teaser trailer offers a first look at the show and describes Gordon as a mentor along with Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington.

Even though Gordon has been labeled a mentor rather than a judge or a critic, viewers can still expect to hear his bold opinions about skillsets and recipes throughout each episode.

The two-minute trailer highlights several talented individuals cooking dishes in a luxurious kitchen trying to prove themselves in front of the cameras.

In previous seasons of Next Level Chef, Gordon arranged various challenges to keep the contestants on their toes. Based on the teaser trailer for Season 3, viewers will see more of that.

The chef who comes out on top snags the official label of “Next Level Chef“ in front of the world, and takes home $250,000.

With so much money on the line, the stakes are high. Social media users have a lot to say about their excitement regarding the third season.

On Instagram, fans with loved ones in the competition have flooded Next Level Chef’s comment section with shoutouts to the people they’re rooting for.