Next Level Chef Season 3 already getting mixed opinions from fans

Reality TV lovers are already speaking up about Next Level Chef Season 3 on social media before the premiere.

When it comes to reality TV cooking shows, Gordon Ramsay certainly has a long list of successful options under his belt.

Next Level Chef is one of his intense cooking shows that gives talented individuals the chance to make names for themselves in the restaurant industry.

Now that Season 3 of the hit show is returning to Fox, viewers are already weighing in with their opinions.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what fans are saying about Next Level Chef Season 3

Next Level Chef Season 3 hasn’t premiered on Fox quite yet since it lands on the network on January 28, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Even though viewers haven’t seen any of the new episodes yet, conversations are still circulating. A Reddit thread was launched to discuss Season 3 and the expectations people are having.

One person wrote, “I can’t wait this is one of my favorite shows to watch.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another Redditor added, “I can’t wait for the horrible ADR!! Also based on this promo Richard Blais’ team will have the winning chef lol.”

Article continues after ad

A third user chimed in to say, “I’m at the beginning of Season 2 but I hate they didn’t have a draft pick.”

Based on all the drama that surfaced in Seasons 1 and 2, there’s certainly a lot to look forward to when the third season does premiere.

Article continues after ad

In the first two seasons, chefs were told to concoct perfect dishes in 90 minutes or less. They were encouraged to come up with recipes to represent various states with locally grown ingredients.

Article continues after ad

In some challenges, they were told to bake “next level” desserts that tasted and looked divine.

Gordon designed challenges that focused on craft cocktails, charcuterie boards, fried food, upscale sandwiches, and so much more. Season 3 will be following in those footsteps.