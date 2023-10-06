Gordon Ramsay’s funniest Hell’s Kitchen insults

The jaw-dropping insults that come from Gordon Ramsay on Hell’s Kitchen are usually filled with his anger and rage. These particular insults were a little more comical, though.

Plenty of Hell’s Kitchen fans can agree that the most amusing aspect of the show is the way Gordon Ramsay effortlessly reads his contestants for filth.

His insults cut deep, and they’re often wildly hilarious. Some of his most unforgettable insults are even thought of as iconic.

When contestants on Hell’s Kitchen disappoint him with their lack of skills or talent, Gordon gladly makes his opinions known without any hesitation. Here’s a breakdown of some of his funniest insults over the years.

“What are you? An idiot sandwich?”

It’s hard to forget about the time Gordon called a Hell’s Kitchen contestant an “idiot sandwich.” While he was hurling this insult at the woman, he pressed two pieces of bread around her face to really drive his point home. She was quick to kick it into gear after that interaction.

“This crab is so undercooked I can still hear it singing ‘Under the Sea.’”

Fandom Gordon Ramsay holding up an undercooked crab.

“Under the Sea” is a memorable song from The Little Mermaid Disney movie. Gordon pulled inspiration from the film for this brutal insult aimed at one of his Hell’s Kitchen contestants. Seafood lovers know crab doesn’t taste good unless it’s properly cooked! That being said, Gordon’s anger after being presented with the undercooked dish was slightly understandable.

“My gran could do better! And she’s dead!”