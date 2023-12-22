Fans think Single’s Inferno 3 Lee Gwan-Hee resembles Actor Park Bo-Gum

Fans of Single’s Inferno Season 3 think that Basketball player Lee Gwan-Hee resembles ‘Love In The Moonlight’ Actor Park Bo-Gum.

Good or bad, Lee Gwan-Hee attracted all the attention during Single’s Inferno Season 3. The basketball player-turned-reality-star showed some incredible flirting techniques and self-confidence, which had viewers wondering how this man would maneuver finding love on the Island.

In episode 4, fans were infuriated at Gwan-Hee after he disrespected three of the female contestants, Gyurii, Hye-seon, and Ha-jeong, at the same time. However, apart from his actions on the show, his appearance gained him some positive reputation.

Article continues after ad

Most of all, fans felt united on the thought that the athlete reminded them of someone.

Article continues after ad

What are Single’s Inferno fans saying about Lee Gwan-Hee?

Netflix Lee Gwan-Hee and Ha-Jeong on a dinner date in Paradise Hotel.

The Netflix reality show fans took to Reddit to discuss their thoughts on Lee Gwan-Hee, and surprisingly they felt connected over the fact that the basketball player reminded them of Park Bo-Gum.

One commented: “…But Gwan-Hee is like a Class A version of Park Bo-gum… Sue me.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Fans think Lee Gwan-Hee has the same smile as the Reply 1988 and Record of Youth actor. A Redditor wrote: “Omg! You’re so on point. I was trying to figure out who he resembles / reminds me of, and it’s Park Bo-gum. They have the same smile.”

Article continues after ad

Yet another agreed and commented: “Yes! They have the same smile.”

Article continues after ad

Fans under the thread showered him in compliments and compared him to other celebrities, as well. One wrote: “I actually think he looks like a manlier Park Bo-gum and a little bit of Jo In Sung? Also, he’s 1.9m!”

While majority agreed on Gwan-Hee’s resemblense with Park Bo-gum to the point they couldn’t ‘unsee it,’ but some disagreed with the original commenter and wrote: “Definitely going to sue you ahahah. I wouldn’t even compare them!”

Article continues after ad

Stay up to date about news on Single’s Inferno Season 3 and other K-dramas at our hub here.