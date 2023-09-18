Chef Marcos Spaziani explains why he’d never return to Below Deck

Below Deck star and celebrity chef Marcos Spaziani spoke about the possibility of returning to Below Deck in an exclusive interview with Dexerto.

Bravo fans might recognize celebrity chef Marcos Spaziani from his time on Below Deck. Although he only appeared on the acclaimed reality show for one season, he became a fan-favorite due to easygoing personality and his eye-popping dishes — not to mention working through a gory head injury.

Spaziani has teamed up with renowned chef Louis Huh to open a brand-new restaurant in Beverly Hills, aptly named ‘Lou’Mar.’ The restaurant marries food from Venezuela, Spaziani’s home country, and Korea, as Chef Louis is Korean-American.

We got the chance to attend a special press night before Lou’Mar officially opened to the public and spoke with both chefs about their work together, their plans for the future, and whether or not a return to reality TV is in the cards for Spaziani.

Instagram: chefmarcospaziani Chef Marcos Spaziani opened up about the possibility of returning to Below Deck in an exclusive interview with Dexerto.

Chef Marcos Spaziani explains why Below Deck return would be “risky”

For Marcos, there’s a huge difference between cooking on a yacht versus cooking in a normal kitchen. He admits that he loves sailing and might return to cooking on boats for fun… but going back to Below Deck just isn’t in the cards for the foreseeable future.

“I would go back [to working on boats],” he told us. “I love sailing. I love the ocean. You know, I’m a surfer. I’ve been in the ocean all my life. Yes, definitely, I would come back for fun. Working in boats, it’s a very lonely life. It’s great money, you travel around the world, it’s beautiful — but you’re pretty much alone all the time. You’re around a lot of people, but they’re not the people you want to be with.”

“Going back to Below Deck? That’s not gonna happen. It’s too risky for my career. It’s a reality show that I came out very clean, but next year, it could be the opposite. So then, the business is going to be affected.”

Dexerto Chef Marcos Spaziani and Louis Huh are working together to open up their brand-new restaurant, Lou’Mar, in Beverly Hills.

Marcoz Spaziani teases a traveling food show after Below Deck fame

Although he’s walking away from Below Deck, Marcos did let us in on something exciting that he and Louis are working on. He told us that the chefs are pitching a traveling food show to a network, which he says is far “less risky” than his appearance on Below Deck.

In this show, there’ll be no drama — instead, it’ll be all about the food and the travel experience, ending right back in Beverly Hills at Lou’Mar for the finale.

“What’s happening is, our producer is building a show for us. It’s a traveling show, and we don’t know when it’s going to happen, but it’s already pitched. The network, the platform like it. It’s less risky.”

“We’re going to do what we do, which is cooking. There’s not going to be any drama. It’s not going to be, ‘You said that, you slept with that [person].’ It’s going to be us traveling, cooking, and bringing the experience from the show to the restaurant. And the show ends here at the restaurant.”

Chef Louis also popped in with a fun idea for another show, suggesting that the duo could get a sailing boat where they travel and cook together.

“You know what would be fun?” he posed. “Instead of going back to Below Deck, I think what would be more amazing would be if we had a sailing boat of our own and be like, ‘Hey, come sail with us! With Chef Marcos in the kitchen!”

It looks like these two have some big ideas up their sleeves as they prepare to take on Beverly Hills’ clientele. The duo confirmed that Lou’Mar will be by reservation only, so fans will have to make sure to book ahead on Open Table if they want to experience it for themselves.

