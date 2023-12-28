Who are the hosts of Big Brother Reindeer Games?

The CBS Christmas spin-off of Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+. But before you stream, here is everything you need to know about the hosts of Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Big Brother franchise fans were served a special holiday treat this winter where they watched their favorite HouseGuests compete in fun challenges for a prize of $100,000. In every episode, the contestants overcame three challenges for the game prize and ended it with an exciting ‘Santa’s Showdown’.

Article continues after ad

Big Brother Reindeer Games aired December 11, 2023, and the series centered on the nine former contestants of the franchise as well as the hosts this season Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd. By the end of the show, the viewers were surprised to find out who won the games.

Article continues after ad

Here is more on the three hosts who captivated the audience from the start till the end of Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Derek Xiao

Derek was part of Big Brother Season 23 back in 2021, where he managed to get himself a reputation as a tough competition and a strategic threat. Derek made it to week 5 of the Season using his strategic skills but later during the season, he lost against HouseGuest Tiffany Mitchell.

Article continues after ad

On the show, he also had a slight romance with co-star Claire Rehfuss, and the two ended up dating after the season filming finished. Derek received the second most votes for America’s Favorite HouseGuest after he lost against Tiffany.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Tiffany Mitchell

Tiffany Mitchell, similar to Derek, was part of Big Brother Season 23 and during that season she was a member of the team ‘Queens’. Tiffany grew to become a tough competition for Derek during the show and after ousting him she even made it to final 6.

Article continues after ad

Tiffany is remembered by fans for the way she strategized the creation of the Cookout alliance in Season 23.

Jordan Lloyd

Unlike her other two co-hosts, Jordan Lloyd was part of Big Brother Season 11 which aired back in 2011.

She was part of the ‘Popular clique’ on the show but, surprisingly, was the only team member left after the second week. She then returned to the show once more during Big Brother Season 13.

Article continues after ad

The co-host is remembered by the viewers for her kindhearted gameplay that once even got her a win against co-star Natalie Martinez. The small-town girl decided to be part of the franchise for the third time by joining as the host of Big Brother Reindeer Games.