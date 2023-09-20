Captain Jason reveals his least favorite crew member to work with on Below Deck Down Under

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason opens up about the crew member he least enjoyed working with.

Fans adore Captain Jason from Below Deck Down Under for the dedication he pledges to his career on the Northern Sun yacht. As a captain, he expects the utmost professionalism from each and every one of his crew members.

While the captain has developed a strong bond with the vast majority of his employees on the Northern Sun, there’s one person from season 2 of Below Deck Down Under whom he didn’t hesitate to answer as his “least favorite crew member to work with.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Captain Jason Chambers from Below Deck Down Under reveals his least favorite crew member from season 2

Following the season 2 finale of Below Deck Down Under, Jason and Aesha appeared on Watch What Happens Live to spill all the tea.

When host Andy Cohen asked Captain Jason to name his “least favorite crew member to work with” during a game of “Truth or Sink,” it didn’t take him very long to come up with a response. “That’s a tough one isn’t it,” he began. “I’d rather not say, but Laura’s attitude towards the whole thing kind of made me feel a little bit disgruntled.”

Article continues after ad

Laura was fired by Captain Jason earlier in the season for repeatedly harassing Adam, despite his constant protests. When she came into Adam’s bed and kissed him without his consent, it was evident that she had to go.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The next morning, Captain Jason informed Laura that she would no longer be working for him.

Despite the conflicts he faced with Laura, as well as Luke, who was also let go for sexual misconduct, he overall had a wonderful experience with the crew members.

Article continues after ad

“Very grateful and very proud to be part of the whole team that made this happen,” the captain wrote on his recent View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jason Chambers (@captainjchambers)

” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow”>Instagram post. He went on to thank his crew, as well as the people behind the scenes in production. “Season 2 is a wrap, and the people that are involved in the field, and the editing team that worked so long after to put this together, you are amazing, THANK YOU.”

Be sure to tune in for more Below Deck only on Bravo.