Below Deck’s Paget Berry explains why he wouldn’t go back on the show

As one of the OG’s of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Paget Berry has revealed why he would not return to the show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is the second spin-off of the Below Deck franchise, giving insight into crew members’ lives as they work through the charter season.

Season 1 saw Paget Berry as First Officer, with the show closely following his relationship with deckhand Ciara Duggan. However, the two ultimately broke up with neither returning for a second season.

Now, three years later, Paget has offered some new insight as to why he would not consider returning to Below Deck.

Bravo Paget Berry appeared in Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s first season.

The reveal began with a post on Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s official Instagram account asking viewers for their “overall thoughts on season 4” of the show.

Paget responded to the post, commenting “I didn’t watch it…”

Two separate fans expressed that they hoped to see him return in the future, with one writing, “Have you ever thought about going back on it? They could do with a boson that knows what the hell [he’s] doing.”

But Paget had bad news for any viewers hoping to see the experienced yachter back on the show, revealing “It’s not my thing anymore.”

“Either way, whatever you end up doing on the show good/bad it can get spun anyway that suits the storyline,” he went on to explain.

Since his time on the show, Paget got engaged to partner Johana Mills and has considered stepping away from yachting in the future.

