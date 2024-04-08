Below Deck fans want this A-list celebrity on the show after superfan reveal

Kirsten Dunst revealed that she watches Below Deck, and fans are calling for her to appear on the Bravo series.

Below Deck is a popular series on Bravo, and many celebrities have confessed to being huge fans of the reality show.

In an interview with Variety, Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst revealed that she’s a fan of the show and wants to be on it.

“I watch a lot of Below Deck, so I would love to play a stew, like a first stew. And I love to clean, I know that it relaxes me. So, just like getting those bedsheets tucked, and like, I just love that whole vibe,” the ‘Bring It On’ star admitted.

Below Deck fans on Reddit were shocked to hear that Kirsten watches the show and are calling for her to make an appearance.

“Casting better get onto this lead ASAP… Kirsten Dunst 3rd Stew on next season of BDDU,” one fan wrote.

“Not a stew, she would probably have a blast as a charter guest!” another fan added.

“Being a stew sounds fun on paper, but Kirsten may not be aware how grueling their schedules are. I can’t imagine doing that amount of labor every day (especially barefoot)!” a third fan chimed in.

Although fans would be happy to see Kirsten on Below Deck as a stew or charter guest, the show doesn’t usually feature A-list celebrities.

Kirsten may be a big enough name in Hollywood to make her dreams happen, but she’ll have to keep watching the show on TV until she’s given the opportunity to step on the yacht.