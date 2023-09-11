Below Deck Down Under cast crowned ‘best ever’ after creating Baywatch parody

Fans of Below Deck Down Under are under the impression that Season 2 is the best season yet due to the adorable bonds formed amongst the crew.

It’s safe to say that Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under has been anything but smooth sailing. This has arguably been one of the most dramatic seasons in Below Deck history, with 3 separate firings, messy love triangles, and romantic heartbreak.

Yet despite all the stirring twists that have unraveled so far, one constant throughout this set of crew members is the everlasting friendships that have formed on deck.

Watching the life-long connections blossom amongst the yachties has been heartwarming to watch, and fans of the Bravo series have taken to social media to sing their praises for this season’s ensemble.

Is season 2 the best season of Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck consumers might initially tune in for the drama, but they stay for the unbreakable friendships that form amongst the crew.

Whether it’s the hilarious banter amongst the yachties or the way they comfort each other in times of distress, there’s no denying how bonded these crew members are compared to former Below Deck crews.

And after Tzarina, Margot, and Harry uploaded a hilarious parody video to Instagram, fans praised the cast mates, calling them the “best crew yet.”

In the video, Tzarina, Margot, and Harry create a parody of “Baywatch,” incorporating the theme music by Sunblock into the reel. The reel shows off just how adorable their friendship is, and audiences have been quick to praise the crew for being so enjoyable to watch.

“Please all be on the next season of BDDU,” one fan wrote in the comments. “I’ve never wanted an entire crew back before until this crew.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “My favorite Below Deck seasons are the ones where the groups tend to generally enjoy each other’s company.”

“Love the friendships you all have built,” another fan chimed in.

Stay tuned for more episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo.