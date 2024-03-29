Are Callum & Jess still together after Love Island? Mystery woman sparks rumors

Love Island All Stars’ Callum Jones and Jess Gale may have come second in the villa, but how did their relationship hold up in the real world?

After making it to the finale of Love Island: All Stars Season 1 and finishing in second place, Callum and Jess left the villa with viewers skeptical their relationship would last.

And it looks like critics of the pair’s love life might have been right after all, with reports indicating Callum and Jess have broken up only seven weeks.

According to The Sun, the couple got into an argument while attending Callum’s ex Molly Smith’s Boohoo launch party. An inside source told the publication, “Callum and Jess have been hanging on a by a thread but it’s very much over now.”

They went on to say that Jess left the party without Callum, choosing to leave with friends instead and put “the drama behind her.”

However, it appears that Callum may have already moved on, as he was seen “cozying up with another blonde” the same night as the All Stars couple’s split.

Photos taken the night of the party showed Callum hand in hand with a new woman, and it didn’t take viewers long to recognize that she was a reality TV star herself.

Thea Thompson starred in the dating show Are You The One?, with fans quickly pointing out her resemblance to Callum’s now former flame, Jess.

Many were relieved to hear of the couple’s split, stating Jess had “escaped” Callum and was now “free.”