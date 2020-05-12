Why Rainbow 6 players think Colorblind mode is coming soon

Players of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege have their suspicions about a Colorblind mode coming soon in the first-person shooter game – and they might be onto something.

The popular title is updated routinely during the course of each season, with fresh Operators and weapons being brought into the action. However, rather than building up the excitement for a major update like that, it appears fans are curious about a much more subtle tweak that could be in the works.

Other games like Fortnite Battle Royale and Overwatch have incorporated Colorblind modes in the past – and proved to be quite successful – but will Rainbow Six be next?

These suspicions have been lingering now for some time, as some players put the prospect of this addition right up there at the top of their wish lists, although nothing has ever come to fruition.

What appears to be the biggest hint so far in the wait for this particular mode was potentially dropped on May 12, during an interaction between Siege esports commentator Parker 'INTERRO' Mackay and Jean-Baptiste Halle – who is a lead game designer on Siege.

INTERRO tweeted: "Rainbow 6 Siege really needs a colorblind mode," to which he responded with an eyes emoji. Since then, it's left some fans wondering about the possibility.

In other titles mentioned earlier, like Fortnite and Overwatch, the introduction of colorblind settings were seamless. They were added as optional settings, and Rainbow Six players appear to want the same for Ubisoft's popular title.

Whether or not that was the first official indication for what's to come in the future remains to be seen, but it shows that the dev team are aware of the demand for such a feature – and that's always an encouraging sign for players.

Should Ubisoft make anything official in terms of announcements for a new mode, we'll be the first to let you know. This, however, is anything but that, at the time of writing.