Rainbow Six Siege Showdown event: Start date, map, rewards

Rainbow Six Siege’s popular Showdown event is back for 2021. Here’s everything we know so far about the Wild West-themed shootout.

Rainbow Six Siege has gone from a remarkably po-faced tactical shooter to an ever-growing roster of larger-than-life characters chasing each other through hallways since launching in 2015, and the game’s Showdown event is a great chance to cut loose from the maps you’ve seen before.

This limited-time mode offers an entirely new map, and visual style, and it’s back for 2021. If you’re disappointed by the delay of Rainbow Six: Extraction and looking for something a little different to standard Siege, then here’s your chance.

Rainbow Six Siege Showdown event: Start date

Good news, Operators. You can live out your Cowboy fantasies from September 21 to September 28 – that’s a whole week of hootin’ and hollerin’.

Check out the trailer below:

Rainbow Six Siege: What is Showdown?

Showdown limits the number of Operators available, with five chosen to represent “The Law” as attackers, while five are chosen to be the Graveltop Gang as defenders.

Not only are there fewer Operators to choose from, but players are only able to use BOSG.12.2 and the LFP586 as weapons, with limited throwables and gadgets, too. In fact, none of the Operators are able to use their primary gadgets or abilities.

Attackers will need to locate a room and hold its position for ten seconds, while Defenders will need to keep them out. HUD is also limited in Showdown, and it all takes place on a unique map called Fort Truth.

Rainbow Six Siege Showdown Operators

The Law

Ash

Twitch

Glaz

Capitão

Maverick

Graveltop Gang

Rook

Caveira

Alibi

Maestro

Kaid

Siege may have only just added a new Operation in Crystal Guard, but the next, Operation High Caliber, is expected to add even more free content.