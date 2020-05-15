Rainbow Six leak reveals first look at Operation Steel Wave operators

Two new Rainbow Six Siege operators, set to debut in the competitive FPS title’s ‘Operation Steel Wave’ early next month, have arrived a little sooner than expected thanks to the Y5S2 expansion’s trailer leaking online on May 14.

Siege’s fifth year started with a bang with Operation Void Edge. Now Ubisoft is preparing to follow that up with “Steel Wave,” though little is known about the Season 2 update. Thanks to a new leak, however, we’ve got some early details.

While Ubisoft has yet to officially unveil anything for R6’s next update, it looks like we already have information on the title’s newest heroes. The new attacker is named 'Ace' and the new Defender is called 'Melusi.'

Advertisement

Operation Steel Wave leak reveals Ace, Melusi

The trailer, posted on the Rainbow Six subreddit after being shared in a now-deleted tweet by popular Siege insider R6Leak, shows what appears to be Steel Wave’s new operators.

The leaked footage appears to confirm details Ubisoft teased in the Year 5 roadmap. The publisher's look-ahead suggested Y5S2 would see new ops arrive from Norway and South Africa. Now both look like they're here. The trailer shows Melusi is on the prowl in the savanna, while Ace traverses an industrial chute.

Advertisement

The Ace teaser seems to confirm leaks that billed one of the Y5S2 debutants as “some sort of hard breach operator.” The Norwegian attacker states “no chasm is too wide, no wall too thick, that will stop me from bringing you home.”

Melusi looks to be employing some kind of shockwave device as she battles her way through the African wilderness. It’s likely the new defensive operator’s device will disrupt the opponent’s gadgets, and possibly slow enemies.

Ace and Melusi both look set to land with a bang in the Rainbow Six meta, if these new Siege trailer leaks do turn out to be legitimate. The new Norwegian operator especially should be a big hit quite quickly, considering his breaching talents.

Advertisement

See the full leaked teaser trailer here, courtesy of /u/Regnirps123:

For now, fans will have to wait for official confirmation these operators are indeed marching into Siege next month. Y5S2 was expected to be revealed at the Season 11 Pro League finals on May 17, but that event has now been canceled, leaving the reveal date up in the air.

Players can expect to get their hands on the expansion early next month. Steel Wave should still be on schedule, despite the teasers potentially being delayed. The update should arrive on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 around June 9, 2020.