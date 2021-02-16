Logo
Rainbow Six

Rainbow Six caster Jess quits streaming Siege over toxicity and assault threats

Published: 16/Feb/2021 11:50

by Jacob Hale
Jess Rainbow Six Siege caster and analyst
Ubisoft

Share

After receiving an increasing amount of abuse while playing the game, Rainbow Six caster Jessica ‘Jess’ Bolden has revealed that she will no longer be streaming Siege as the situation continues to worsen.

Having previously worked on top-tier events, including the Six Invitational as an analyst and multiple regional Majors, Jess has been a stalwart in the Rainbow Six community.

Her knowledge of the game is far ahead of a majority of the playerbase and there’s no doubt she’s a highly capable teammate, commentator and player.

On February 15, Jess revealed that she will be taking a step back from streaming the game she loves after the abuse became so frequent.

R6 Siege caster Jess in Australia
Instagram: jessgoat
Jess is Australian but has worked globally as a coach, player and caster in Rainbow Six Siege.

Posting a video to Twitter, Jess detailed the fact that she loves Siege and has thousands of hours streaming the game exclusively — but that’s now set to change.

“If you’ve been watching me recently, you will have seen that it’s become almost impossible for me to stream in the Oceanic region,” she said. “Toxicity is a nightmare. If you were watching today, I got threatened with severe sexual assault. The N-word was raining left, right and center.”

Jess continued: “It’s gotten to the point where I can’t play this very easily on stream. It’s very hard to keep it together when every game you either have someone refusing to play as a team and inciting toxic behavior… It’s become almost impossible to stream this game without feeling like it’s taking a toll on me.”

Going forward, Jess says she’s not going to be streaming Siege, at least for the coming week, possibly opting for other FPS games instead.

Fellow Siege caster Parker ‘Interro’ Mackay reiterated Jess’ point, saying that “the past 6 to 8 months have been the absolute worst for streaming/playing R6.”

Jess acknowledged that developers Ubisoft are “at a crossroads” with systems in place, but that people like queue snipers and griefers can identify her and act accordingly.

Toxicity in online gaming seems to be a given, no matter how hard developers try to counteract it. Whether Jess’ statement prompts Ubisoft to find new ways to combat toxicity remains to be seen.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 stream & schedule: $1 million CSGO tourney starts Feb 16

Published: 15/Feb/2021 23:55 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 23:57

by Alan Bernal
iem katawice 2021
IEM

Share

IEM Katowice

The $1 million IEM Katowice 2021 tournament has finally arrived – from the Play-Ins to the Group Stage and then the Playoffs, we’ve got you covered for one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of the year.

  • Key dates: Play-Ins (Feb 16-17), Group Stage (Feb 18-21), Playoffs (Feb 26-28).
  • $1 million total prize pool: first place earns $400,000.
  • Astralis, Vitality, G2 among teams already in Group Stage.

There’s been a lot of anticipation surrounding IEM Katowice 2021 as many of the world’s best CS:GO teams will be competing for hundreds of thousands of dollars, as well as some valuable points in the Pro Tour and BLAST Premier circuit.

With just 12 days to play three whole stages, expect this event to be fast and furious as the esport’s biggest and best talents are all fired up and ready to go. Everything you need to follow and watch the event live can be found below.

IEM Katowice 2021: Stream

IEM Katowice will be streamed live on the official ESL CSGO Twitch channel; you can also catch any of the missed action on ESL’s YouTube page.

IEM Katowice 2021: Format

  • Three stages: Play-In, Group Stage, Playoffs
  • Play-In: Feb 16-17
    • Double-elimination bracket
    • Opening matches are best-of-1, all other matches are best-of-3.
    • Top 8 teams advance to Group Stage
  • Group Stage: Feb 18-21
    • 16 teams split into two groups
    • Both groups feature double-elimination brackets
    • Top-three teams from each group advance to Playoffs
      • Group winners start in semifinals
      • Group second-place teams start in quarterfinals (high seeds)
      • Group third-place teams start in quarterfinals (low seeds)
  • Playoffs: Feb 26-28
    • Single-elimination bracket

IEM Katowice 2021: Schedule

Play-Ins

Day 1 — February 16

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 BIG vs Movistar Riders 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Spirit vs Cloud9 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Gambit vs Team One 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 Renegades vs Mousesports 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 Virtus.pro vs Wisła Kraków 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 NiP vs Complexity 4:30AM 7:30PM 12:30AM 1:30PM
Upper Bracket R1 OG vs Fnatic 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Upper Bracket R1 Team Liquid vs MIBR 6AM 9AM 2PM 3AM
Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 7:30AM 10:30AM 3:30PM 4:30AM
Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM
Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 7PM 8AM

Day 2 — February 17

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Elimination Match TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Winner advances to groups TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group Stage

Day 3 — February 18

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 G2 Esports vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Heroic vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R1 Astralis vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R1 Evil Geniuses vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 Vitality vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Upper Bracket R1 FaZe Clan vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 4 — February 19

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R1 FURIA vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM
Upper Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12AM

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 5 — February 20

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Day 6 — February 21

Group A

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 6:30AM 9:30AM 2:30PM 3:30AM

Group B

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 3AM 6AM 11AM 12PM
Upper Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM
Lower Bracket R3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM 7AM

Playoffs

Day 7 — February 26

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 8 — February 27

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:30AM 12:30PM 5:30PM 6:30PM

Day 9 — February 28

Round Match PST EST GMT CEST
Grand Finals TBD vs TBD 6AM 9AM 2PM 3PM

IEM Katowice 2021: Teams and Players

There are a total of 24 teams participating in the IEM Katowice 2021 tournament – 8 who have already qualified for the group stage (marked in green) and 16 who will have to go through the Play-In to make it (marked in yellow)

Team Players
Heroic stavn b0RUP cadiaN TeSeS niko
Team Vitality  apEX RpK ZywOo shox misutaaa
Astralis device dupreeh Xyp9x gla1ve Magisk
FaZe Clan rain coldzera broky Twistzz x
G2 Esports kennyS nexa AmaNEk huNter- NiKo
Natus Vincere flamie s1mple electronic Boombl4 Perfecto
FURIA Esports  yuurih arT VINI KSCERATO Junior
Evil Geniuses Brehze CeRq Ethan tarik stanislaw
Complexity blameF RUSH k0nfig poizon jks
Fnatic KRIMZ JW Brollan Golden Jackinho
OG NBK Aleksib valde ISSAA mantuu
Team Liquid EliGE NAF Stewie2K Grim FalleN
Ninjas In Pyjamas REZ Plopski nawwk hampus x
Team One Maluk3 prt pesadelo malbsMd skullz
MIBR chelo yel shz boltz danoco
Renegades dexter malta Sico INS Hatz
BIG tabseN tiziaN XANTARES syrsoN k1to
mousesports ropz karrigan frozen Bymas acoR
Virtus.pro buster qikert Jame SANJI YEKINDAR
Gambit Esports nafany sh1ro interz Ax1Le Hobbit
Cloud9 floppy ALEX mezii es3tag Xeppaa
Team Spirit somedieyoung chopper mir magixx degster
Movistar Riders mopoz ALEX steel shokz smooya
Wisła Kraków SZPERO hades jedqr ponczek x

IEM Katowice 2021: Placements & Prize Breakdown

The $1 million prize pool will be split between all 24 teams, including the ones that fail to make it to the Group Stage. The first-place team earns the lion’s share, of course, taking home $400,000.

Place Team Prize ($USD)
1 $400,000
2 $180,000
3-4 $80,000
$80,000
5-6 $40,000
$40,000
7-8 $24,000
$24,000
9-12 $16,000
$16,000
$16,000
$16,000
13-16 $10,000
$10,000
$10,000
$10,000
17-20 $4,500
$4,500
$4,500
$4,500
21-24 $2,500
$2,500
$2,500
$2,500