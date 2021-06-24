Rainbow Six coach GiG arrested for allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend

Rainbow Six coach Ellis ‘GiG’ Hindle, now with Singaporean side Invictus Gaming, has been arrested in Manchester, England, over allegations he assaulted his former partner. He has been released on bail.

GiG has been accused of assaulting his former partner, Aimee Southern, while the two were in a relationship for less than 12 months across 2019 and 2020.

Southern, in an April 30 statement, claimed Hindle, 21, cheated on her, as well as verbally and physically assaulted her.

On one occasion, Southern said he “shook me and screamed at me the entire drive to his [house] and left a massive bruise on my arm with small cuts from his nails.” He allegedly tried to force Southern “to have sex with him” as well.

She claimed GiG was “sending explicit messages and images to underage girls” too, and that “he’s done this in the past before to so many other girls who have also supplied me proof.”

On June 14, Southern tweeted that her “abuser has been arrested and is being prosecuted for his actions”, which was verified in a report by Dot Esports.

GiG was arrested in Manchester on June 11 on suspicion of assault, and is currently being held on bail.

While the Greater Manchester Police didn’t confirm Hindle’s identity directly, the crime reference number given to his former partner, and the age of the man arrested in the assault, matches up.

“Enquiries have established a woman had been assaulted by a man,” a spokesperson said. “She received minor injuries that did not require hospital treatment. A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Assault.”

The Rainbow Six coach has maintained his innocence, claiming “you’ve only seen one side”.

“As I said on April 30 I’m not going to start saying ‘x y z’ publicly [because] there’s nothing to gain from that. The police are dealing with the situation correctly and come July 9 I’ll know exactly the outcome,” he said on Twitter following the news breaking.

Back in April, GiG admitted to cheating on Southern, but denied the assault allegations and that he would show his side “in due course”.

“I fully admit I cheated and spoke to her like shit at times but that’s as far as it goes.”

GiG is the coach of Invictus Gaming, formerly known as Giants Gaming. The squad played at the Six Invitational 2021, finishing in 17th, and currently competes in APAC South.