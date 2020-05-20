Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joins McLaren F1 for Virtual Monaco Grand Prix

Football star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed with F1 McLaren and is going to be the next major figure to strap into the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix.

The Arsenal Football Club superstar will be joining 20-year-old driving sensation Lando Norris at the virtual GP on Sunday, May 24 at 18:00 BST / 10:00am PST / 1:00pm EST.

Due to the current global situation, the most talented drivers in the circuit are going to load into the server alongside prominent names from other sports. During the Spanish F1 Virtual Grand Prix, the likes of Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could be seen racing alongside the pros of the scene.

Now it's the 30-year-old Gabon international’s turn at the wheel after becoming the first star from outside the world of F1 racing to be confirmed for Monte Carlo, virtually speaking that is.

“They chose the hardest track for you to join,” Norris told Aubameyang in a video call discussing the recent signing.

BREAKING: @Aubameyang7 has signed for @McLarenF1 ! 😮



He's teaming up with @LandoNorris for the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix 🙌



Watch the live stream on Twitch and our official website on Sunday at 1700 UTC 🍿#VirtualGP #RaceAtHome pic.twitter.com/6wNbTVDoWc — Formula 1 (@F1) May 20, 2020

The Monaco track is known worldwide for its tight and twisty streets that challenge drivers and their ability to navigate at incredibly high speeds.

While the Arsenal striker won’t be physically racing the legendary track in person, he will be training just like any other driver who has to prepare for the winding roads of the 3.337 km circuit.

“Some turns are really hard,” Aubameyang told Norris. “Hopefully we can train together… Because definitely I’ll need some advice. You’ll let me know what I should do, I’ll do it. I’ll train. I’m ready to do it.”

As far as footballers’ past performances go, Aubameyang will have stiff competition to best at the end of May. During the Spanish GP, Aguero managed a 14th place while Courtois did even better, finishing in the 12th position.

Of course, the Monaco circuit will be a challenge unto itself but the natural competitive drive that professional athletes tend to have should already give Aubameyang a goal to reach.

GP and Arsenal fans can catch all of the racing action on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and F1’s website on May 24 when the Virtual Monaco Grand Prix takes off.