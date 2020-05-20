KSI hits back at "loser" Logan Paul for mocking his YouTube views

YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul are feuding once again — this time after Logan Paul mocked his rival's YouTube views, accusing him of becoming “irrelevant” after their famous boxing rematch.

After settling their viral beef once and for all in November 2019, Logan Paul has decided to stir the pot months later, poking fun at KSI’s YouTube views during a May 19 episode of his ‘imPaulsive’ podcast.

“I knew if I kept his name out of my mouth, he’d slowly start to fall back into the ugly, dark, deep pit of irrelevancy,” Paul stated. “Boy, was I right. And it shows in his views. ...there was a time where he was making fun of me for barely being able to cross two million views, and he can barely do it at this moment in time!”

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 36:58 for mobile readers)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-hSWZ4zQALs

Paul’s comments didn’t escape KSI’s notice, who quickly clapped back at his rival in a scathing tweet about Logan's new merch: “Imagine buying merch from a loser. You’re still salty. That’s why you still can’t keep my name out your mouth. You wanna talk views? 130 million views in a month on my 2nd channel. 50 million on my main channel and I’m not even counting Sidemen. I still win. Try again.”

Imagine buying merch from a loser lmao. You’re still salty. That’s why you still can’t keep my name out your mouth 😂😂. You wanna talk views? 130 million views in a month on my 2nd channel. 50 million on my main channel & I’m not even counting Sidemen. I still win. Try again 😂 https://t.co/OM5NULCATf — KSI (@KSIOlajidebt) May 20, 2020

Advertisement

That’s not all; both Paul’s “Maverick” merch line and KSI’s upcoming album, “Dissimulation,” drop on the same day — May 22nd, a fact Paul also discussed during his podcast episode, which could hint at further beef between the two stars.

Their rivalry aside, it seems that the stats for Logan's YouTube channel are at a much better state than KSI's, at least for the past month. According to statistics taken from Social Blade, Paul is averaging more than triple the views on his videos — but this also fails to take into account KSI’s second channel and the Sidemen page.

Advertisement

In fact, KSI's second channel is raking in over 130 million views a month — a fact that KSI made sure to mention in his Tweet clapping back at Logan Paul's comments.

Although Paul has yet to respond to KSI’s callout at the time of writing, this latest development marks yet another chapter in their already storied feud.

This, more than likely, will play some role in the build-up to Jake Paul’s proposed boxing match against the British YouTube star, which hasn't been set in stone yet but is something a lot of fans are anxiously waiting for.