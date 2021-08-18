Dexerto partners with DJ Esports to bolster innovative Worlds Prediction Series

18 August 2021, London, UK: Dexerto, the leading voice in esports, gaming and online culture, is pleased to announce a partnership with the premier esports crypto betting site, DJ Esports.

The deal is unique to the industry, with esports’ leading publication joining forces with the foremost all-crypto betting site with the benefit of readers and fans in mind.

Starting as a meeting of the minds between LoLMatrix and IMsports over seven years, DJ Esports’ origin and ethos can be distilled as an effort to “enrich the esports viewing experience” by blending two emerging industries on the edge of technology.

Dexerto and DJ Esports are working together to amplify their Worlds Prediction Series, offering a total prize purse of 10 million USDT for participants. Split into three stages, with the first running now until September 24, the aim of the game is to rack up as many DJT — the company’s play coin — as possible ahead of the League of Legends World Championship.

Advertisement

The second stage of the DJ Esports World Prediction Series focuses solely on LoL’s premier international competition. Every account will receive 1,500 DJT to begin with, allowing them to bet on matches from the aforementioned event, as well as Dota 2’s The International, CS:GO’s PGL Major Stockholm, and Valorant’s World championship.

Dexerto’s unique content offering and unprecedented reach will ensure millions of esports fans are exposed to the offering from DJ Esports’ big series, thus presenting them with the opportunity to play for thousands of dollars. And for a limited time, players can join the DJ Esports Discord and message the DJModMail bot to receive 800 DJT completely free.

Advertisement

“We’re excited to bring our fans this opportunity to engage with the DJ Esports platform through our award-winning esports coverage,” said Joshua Nino De Guzman, Dexerto CEO. “This offers up a fun and safe way for fans to win big prizes while immersing themselves in the feature-rich stats stories that are inherent to gaming.”

“Like us, Dexerto is committed to elevating the esports viewer experience,” said DJ Esports. “This partnership, adding to the millions we’ve invested in esports partnerships to date, will allow us to expand our reach and showcase our dedication to the esports ecosystem to promote transparency and responsibility within our business and beyond. We are excited to broadcast our advanced analytics matrix and AI-based, crypto odds technology to Dexerto’s global community. Our 10 million dollar prize pool, Worlds Prediction Series is just the beginning – Be sure to Sign up and play today!”

Advertisement

Signing up will grant users 400 DJT entirely free, and by joining the DJ Esports Discord, can take advantage of a limited time offer for an additional 800 DJT to play to win up to 800,000 USDT.

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s largest esports, gaming and influencer media platform, is an award-winning digital media group reaching tens of millions of fans every month. As the authority in competitive gaming and influencer-driven culture, Dexerto champions professional gamers as the new athletes and social creators as the new pop stars, inspiring fans and icons alike to celebrate their passion for the next generation of sports and entertainment.