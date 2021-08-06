Dexerto ‘Influenced’ YouTube channel celebrates rapid growth as video hits 10m views

6 August 2021, London, UK: Dexerto, the leading voice in esports, gaming and online culture, is celebrating some enormous growth on its Influenced by Dexerto YouTube channel, with one of its videos surpassing the 10 million view mark.

The channel has been running for two months, producing short-form viral content utilizing one of YouTube’s hottest new features, Shorts. During that time, the account has had over 40 million hits and racked up 25,000 subscribers, with 21,000 of those coming in the last 30 days.

Working closely with influencers across the space, including the likes of Boston-based trio Wicked Good Gaming, Dexerto’s newly assembled content team has landed interviews with a number high profile creators, from Charly Jordan to Jordan Fisher, with plans to build on this in the future.

Across that social network, 10 videos have recorded over one million views, with one over 10 million – seen below.

This content is also being distributed on Dexerto’s TikTok, which has grown significantly since the introduction of Influenced content, surpassing 400,000 followers with over 13 million likes.

It is Dexerto’s mission to raise the profile of creators in the influence space, championing them as the next generation of icons and provide never-before-seen coverage for the biggest internet stars. The team plans to build out longer-form content working with creators, with strategic collaborations and celebrity guest appearances on their channels.

At the current rate, the Influenced Shorts content is on course to reach one million subscribers in the next 12 months – and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s largest esports, gaming and influencer media platform, is an award-winning digital media group reaching tens of millions of fans every month. As the authority in competitive gaming and influencer-driven culture, Dexerto champions professional gamers as the new athletes and social creators as the new pop stars, inspiring fans and icons alike to celebrate their passion for the next generation of sports and entertainment.