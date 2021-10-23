Dexerto partners with DJ Esports to launch ‘Pop Flash’ CSGO show ahead of PGL Major

Dexerto, the world’s first and largest esports & influencer media group, is delighted to announce its newest esports show, called ‘Pop Flash’. This CS:GO series, created in partnership with DJ Esports, will launch ahead of PGL Major Stockholm.

The video series will feature some of the most prominent and outspoken personalities in the CS:GO scene, including Dexerto’s own Editor-at-Large, Richard Lewis, esports historian and veteran analyst Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, and renowned commentator Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat.

‘Pop Flash’ debuted on October 23 with a special show previewing PGL Major Stockholm. Our on-air experts went over the biggest talking points surrounding what is undoubtedly the most anticipated CS:GO event in recent memory.

Advertisement

What is ‘Pop Flash’?

‘Pop Flash’ is a new CS:GO video series presented by Dexerto and betting platform DJ Esports. It follows up on the success of Dexerto’s other flagship shows, Call of Duty’s ‘Reverse Sweep’, Valorant’s ‘Curveball’, and League of Legends’ ‘The Jungle’.

The video series will be previewing the biggest CS:GO events in the world, starting with PGL Major Stockholm, which will kick off on October 26. Further episodes will be released ahead of the BLAST Premier Fall Final (November 24-28) and the BLAST Premier World Final (December 14-19).

How to watch ‘Pop Flash’?

Every episode of ‘Pop Flash’ will be available to watch on Dexerto’s CS:GO YouTube channel, as well as on Dexerto.com.

Advertisement

Meet the hosts of ‘Pop Flash’

New faces will be brought in regularly, but here are the experts who will be running the show in the first episode:

Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat

Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat is one of the most recognizable on-air personalities in the CS:GO scene, with a career dating back to the game’s early days. Semmler, who returned to Counter-Strike in 2019 after a two-year tenure in the Overwatch League, has casted numerous high-profile events throughout his career and will be one of the commentators at the Major.

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis is an award-winning journalist and Dexerto’s own Editor-at-Large. He is best known for his investigative journalism in the esports and gaming worlds and remains the only person to be named Esports Journalist of the Year at the Esports Awards on two separate occasions. The official desk host of PGL Major, Richard Lewis is also at the helm of the popular ‘By The Numbers’ podcast, where he discusses the hottest topics in the CS:GO scene.

Advertisement

Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields

Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields is without a doubt one of the most outspoken figures in all of esports. He began working as a journalist in 2001 and has specialized in Counter-Strike, Quake, StarCraft, Overwatch and League of Legends, earning the moniker “The Esports Historian” for his valuable historical knowledge of multiple esports titles. Thorin, who will be on the analyst desk at the Major, regularly interviews some of the biggest esports personalities on his YouTube channel and also appears on a number of esports shows.

When will ‘Pop Flash’ be released?

CS:GO enthusiasts can expect episodes of ‘Pop Flash’ to be released around the biggest events in the world. Episode 1 of the video series was released on October 23, 2021, just in time for PGL Major.

Advertisement

DJ Esports co-presents ‘Pop Flash’

In partnership with DJ Esports, CS:GO fans can take part in the Worlds Prediction Series, which boasts a 10 million USDT prize pool.

Individual users can win up to 800,000 USDT simply by playing for free and correctly predicting the outcome of matches across major esports events.

Sign up right now on DJ Esports, the world’s premier all-crypto betting platform and AI-based analytics matrix. And, join the DJ Esports Discord for a limited time offer of a free 800 DJT to play for the chance to win from 10 million USDT in prizes.

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s first and largest esports, gaming, and influencer coverage destination for over 25MM unique monthly visitors and 10.5M social followers, is an award-winning digital media group. Reaching tens of millions of millennials and Gen-Zs every month by publishing 24/7 content across owned social and digital platforms in three major languages, Dexerto has seen meteoric organic growth, connecting like-minded communities to celebrate streaming culture through the lens of a new generation of celebrity. Today, Dexerto boasts headquarters in London, with offices in Chicago and Paris, and content creators in nine different countries around the world. To discover more, please visit Dexerto.media.