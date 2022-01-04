Dexerto launches Influenced show on Snapchat

Dexerto, the world’s first and largest esports and influencer media group, is delighted to announce its official Snapchat show that bridges the gap between pop culture and gaming lifestyle, making creators more accessible than ever before.

Influenced by Dexerto, a new show in partnership with major social media app Snapchat, was launched following the immense success seen on both TikTok and YouTube.

Maintaining the hot streak for influencer-based video content that Dexerto has seen in recent months, Influenced on Snapchat debuted in December 2022 and, in just two weeks, racked up millions of views with well over 100,000 new people being reached on a daily basis.

Alongside TikTok and YouTube Shorts, Influenced by Dexerto has showcased the company’s ability to produce viral, short-form content that captures the attention and engages gaming culture’s young demographic.

Mike Kent, Co-Founder and Director of Content at Dexerto, said: “The response to our early efforts in short-form content has been nothing less than amazing. Our content team at Dexerto have proven that we know exactly what our audience wants, regardless of the platform. Influenced is fastly becoming a major source of news and entertainment for millions of young people on the Internet – whether that’s on YouTube, TikTok, or now Snapchat – and we’re only just getting started!”

About Dexerto

Dexerto, the world’s first and largest esports, gaming, and influencer coverage destination for over 25MM unique monthly visitors and 10.5M social followers, is an award-winning digital media group. Reaching tens of millions of millennials and Gen-Zs every month by publishing 24/7 content across owned social and digital platforms in three major languages, Dexerto has seen meteoric organic growth, connecting like-minded communities to celebrate streaming culture through the lens of a new generation of celebrity. Today, Dexerto boasts headquarters in London, with offices in Chicago and Paris, and content creators in nine different countries around the world. To discover more, please visit Dexerto.media.