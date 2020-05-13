Zarude's addition to Pokemon Sword and Shield could be delayed

Pokemon Sword and Shield players are excited about Zarude coming to the Galar region but it looks like they may have to wait a bit longer.

The Mythical Rogue Monkey was reportedly coming alongside the next Pokemon Movie, Pokemon Coco. Trainers who saw the movie would reportedly be given Zarude as a gift to bring to their Pokemon Sword or Shield game.

Pokemon Coco movie delayed

"We have decided to postpone the release date of "Theatrical version Pokemon Coco" that was scheduled to be released from July 10, 2020 (Friday), due to the spread of new coronavirus infection," the Pokemon Company revealed on their official Japanese website.

The movie trailer shows Ash and Pikachu coming across a boy who lives in the jungle by the name of, you guessed it, Coco. Within that jungle lies Zarude as well, which is why the movie was being used for its release into the latest Pokemon game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gs1sWAvt7VM

It has already been confirmed that Zarude cannot be found in normal gameplay. So, trainers will have to wait unless the Pokemon Company reverse this decision.

Interestingly they list the dual dark and grass-type as 5'11" tall but the movie trailer suggests it is far bigger than this. It's either that or Coco is very small!

Zarude release date

While no details about Zarude were officially shared in the Pokemon Company's statement, it's reasonable to assume that its appearance in the Galar region will be delayed.

Now the question becomes when will the movie release. With so much going on in the world right now, we can only speculate as to when.

When and if the health situation subsides, we might get some positive news on its release date. Fortunately minus the seeming delay of Zarude, Pokemon as a whole seems to be running as normal.