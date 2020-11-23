 Why the latest Pokemon Master Collection leak is probably fake - Dexerto
Why the latest Pokemon Master Collection leak is probably fake

Published: 23/Nov/2020 18:23

by Paul Cot

There have been rumors that a new Pokemon Master Collection game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021. The latest leak showing a listing of the game is in all likelihood fake, though.

A reported screenshot of Pokemon Master Collection appeared on the Game UK website showing a template cover and a short description. It was even listed as £49.99 (around $60) to pre-order.

“This masterful collection includes three classics, Pokemon Red version, Pokemon Gold version and Pokemon Ruby version.” This is a red flag in itself as it is questionable why they’d release just these versions of each generation. Even if each generation was limited to just one game, the third instalment – Yellow, Crystal, etc – would make more sense.

Pokemon Master Collection GAME UK
Original source unknown
Pokemon Master Collection appeared on the Game UK website, or so it would seem…

The description goes on to talk about starting in Pallet Town although the listing fails to capitalize the P in Pallet Town. Mistakes like this can happen of course but it only further takes away from its already questionable credibility.

There’s then another error with the word “experience” being misspelled. What’s really strange is that even if this were definitely fake you’d think the person writing it would have taken the time to check their writing.

No evidence of the listing

These aren’t even the biggest giveaways of it being a fake, though. Renowned Pokemon trainer Joe Merrick checked Google cache for evidence on that specific page and was unable to find anything.

He also goes on to question whether the Pokemon Master Collection is real at all. “The master collection rumour also started after a Twitter account said people hosting on Mario All Stars would be grumpy with Pokémon. They have also since confirmed they meant the SWSH DLC retail bundle,” he shared on Twitter.

Unfortunately there is little evidence suggesting that this particular listing is real. However, that does not mean the Pokemon Master Collection game itself is fake.

At this stage we don’t know either way but hopefully we find out more information soon. 2021 is shaping up to be a huge year for the Pokemon as it is the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

New OWL season 4 start date may hint at Overwatch 2 release window

Published: 23/Nov/2020 20:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Lucio in Overwatch 2 and OWL
Blizzard Entertainment

Overwatch 2 Overwatch League

In a new video, Overwatch League Vice President Jon Spector revealed that the fourth season of OWL will be beginning a bit later than normal, possibly hinting at a release of the game’s sequel.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then fans have really been in the dark with the devs refusing to release any new information.

With the Overwatch League gearing up for its fourth season, fans have grown accustomed to seasons beginning in January or February, but that all changes going forward.

According to Jon Spector, the fourth season will be kicking off in the spring. While he chalked this up to the global health crisis, it’s also possible that Overwatch 2 could be influencing the decision a little bit as well.

Lucio in Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 will have a full campaign.

“Our 2021 season will start in the spring. That gives us a little more time to plan versus when we typically started in February,” he said. “It gives us and the teams a little bit more of an opportunity to deal with all the logistics and be ready to hit 2021 running when the season begins.”

With BlizzCon 2020 scrapped and moved to an online event in February, many fans believe that this will be where Blizzard shows off more from the long-awaited sequel including a release date.

Overwatch community figure Naeri tweeted, “The 2021 Overwatch League is officially set to be back in the spring. Therefore, it seems that you can check the exact release of Overwatch 2 on BlizzConline 2021.”

This isn’t the only evidence either. As Dexerto previously reported, streamer Metro, who leaked information about the sequel before it was made official claimed that the game will most likely be getting a beta if not a full release in 2021.

It would make sense that the league would want teams and players to be familiar with everything Overwatch 2 has to offer such as new heroes, maps and modes before the season begins.

Furthermore, there have been some rumors that season 4 will have a pre-season. This seems like another indicator that we’ll be looking at a completely new game.

Until then, we’ll have to keep our eyes open and see what the future holds once BlizzCon kicks off in February.