Week 1 challenges and bonuses of Pokemon Go Fest 2020 event

Pokemon Go Fest 2020 is edging ever closer. In the build to the hugely anticipated event, Niantic have set up three weekly challenges to get trainers rearing to go.

Week 1 of the Go Fest challenge overlaps with July 6, the anniversary of Pokemon Go's release date. The first of these challenges will put the skills you have learned over the past four years to the test.

Advertisement

Read More: Trainers react to Pokemon Go July Research Breakthrough reward

The first week will start on Friday, July 3, 8am and finish on Wednesday, July 8, 10pm local time. This means you will have just over five days to complete the "Skill" Timed Research.

Week 1 Skill Challenge tasks and rewards - Full list

There are only three sets of tasks to complete and they are as follows:

Advertisement

GO Fest Skill Challenge 1/3

Catch 20 Pokemon - 100 Stardust

Make 5 Nice Throws - 10 Poke Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 100 XP, 1 Golden Razz Berry, 10 Great Balls

GO Fest Skill Challenge 2/3

Catch 30 Pokemon - 300 Stardust

Make 10 Great Throws - 10 Great Balls

Transfer 20 Pokemon - 20 Poke Balls

Rewards: 300 XP, Ducklett encounter, 1 Silver Pinap Berry

GO Fest Skill Challenge 3/3

Advertisement

Catch 50 Pokemon - 1,000 Stardust

Make an Excellent Throw - 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - 20 Great Balls

Rewards: 1 Rare Candy, Flying Pikachu encounter, 1 Star Piece

GO Fest Elite Skill Challenge

Catch 100 Pokemon - 5 Poke Balls

Catch 25 different species of Pokemon - 5 Great Balls

Make 50 Excellent Throws - 5 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 500 XP, 500 Stardust, 5 Razz Berries

Join forces with other teams to unlock Pokemon

Trainers from each of Instinct, Mystic and Valor will be responsible for unlocking additional Pokemon in the actual Go Fest 2020 on July 25. If one million trainers from each team complete the Skill Timed Research the following species will be made available:

Instinct Trainers: Chimecho

Mystic Trainers: Alomomola

Valor Trainers: Chansey

Completing the Go Fest Weekly Challenge: Skill Timed Research will grant you access to the Go Fest Elite Skill Challenge. These are an additional group of difficult tasks but won't count towards the group unlock goals.

Advertisement

Bonuses

During these five days special Pokemon will also be appearing in the wild. At the top of that list will be Flying Pikachu which is brand new to Pokemon Go.

The dual electric/flying-type (you would have never guessed) can be found not only in the wild but in Raids, too. If you're really lucky you may even come across its Shiny form as well.

Elsewhere, Ducklett will be introduced to the Pokemon Go world. The Gen 5 dual flying and water-type will be in the wild and 5km eggs.

Finally, the Jump-Start Special Research will be making a return for trainers that haven't completed it. It was added to Pokemon Go during last year's anniversary event and will give you the chance to earn a lot of XP, Stardust and Pokemon encounters.