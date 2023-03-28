Thieves steal $1M in Pokemon cards & other collectibles by crashing truck into store

A group of three men were caught crashing a truck into a California collectible store in order to steal over $1M in items including Pokemon cards.

Over the years, we’ve seen loads of Pokemon card crimes, including armed robberies, high-speed police chases, and even shooting deaths – but never for a haul quite like this.

On March 26, security footage caught the moment a white van crashed through a window at Kaptain Fish Collectibles, with three men then stealing loads of expensive items.

The store specialized in selling autographed jerseys, basketballs, Pokemon cards, and other goods – but within seven minutes, they were all gone.

Article continues after ad

Thieves crash truck into store to steal Pokemon cards

According to CBS, once the truck crashed into the store and breached the security gate, three hooded men exited the vehicle and ransacked the store.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“I feel violated. I felt fear that something like this could happen,” co-owner Sevag Mazakian said. “They took loose boxes, comics, cards, a signed pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers.”

Interestingly, this is the third store in the area to be hit in two months, with the other two incidents taking place fifteen miles away, but it’s unclear if the crimes are related.

Luckily, security footage was able to get a good look at one of the men at the scene and the owners hope that it will be enough for someone to identify him.

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time a Pokemon thief has broken into a store through unconventional means. Back in February of 2022, a man created a hole in a store’s wall from the unoccupied shop next door to steal $250,000 worth of items.