There’s one aspect of Pokemon 3DS online games fans won’t miss

The Nintendo 3DS online services are going down soon, but there’s one aspect of the Pokemon series going away that fans won’t miss.

On April 8, the Nintendo 3DS/Wii U servers will go offline. Pokemon Bank will remain up for now, but all other online aspects of the Gen 6-7 titles will soon be gone for good.

While fans want Pokemon Bank preserved, there are some aspects of the online modes that people are glad are gone. This was discussed in a thread on the Pokemon Reddit, where one fan discussed the Festival Plaza from Pokemon Sun & Moon, which received a negative response.

“Truly. My friend and I could never figure out how to battle one another from the Plaza and really didn’t want to play it that bad so we didn’t look it up lol,” one user wrote, “PSS and even SwSh’s online menu were way better. I don’t like SV’s because the input has a bit of lag and raids run like booty.”

“Don’t worry you didn’t miss much with the festival plaza lol,” one user said, while another wrote, “Just seemed like instead of a streamlined menu they made it an interactive map that made it very slow. It looked cool but was kinda pointless.”

Another user commented, “You didn’t miss much. Festival Plaza was a nightmare and a huge downgrade compared to the online functionality of the 6th gen games.”

The issue was that the Festival Plaza was too difficult to use for too little reward. Fans prefer a simple menu for the options, especially if they intend to use the online content a lot so that they can jump into the action as soon as possible.

Festival Plaza will shut its door for good on April 8, but it will likely return in the future when Pokemon Sun & Moon are eventually remade. Hopefully, the mode will be improved, giving players a reason to explore its colorful world rather than ignoring it as much as possible.

