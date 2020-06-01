Sword & Shield to get 22 Gigantamax Pokemon in June Max Raid event

To celebrate the upcoming DLC release of The Isle of Armor, Pokemon Sword & Shield is getting a Max Raid event starting in June which will feature a whopping 22 Gigantamax monsters up for grabs. Here's everything we know.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the release of Sword & Shield in 2019. The popular RPG introduced players to the new game mechanic called Dynamaxing, which turns your monster into a towering giant.

However, some characters have the ability to Giganatamax, which transforms them physically into an incredible new design. Starting in June, 22 of these special monsters will be available in an epic Max Raid event.

Epic Max Raid event begins in June

Popular Pokemon database Serebii revealed the event in a post on June 1. According to the outlet, the event was discovered on the Home app, and will allow players to capture almost all of the G-Max types available in the game.

The event will begin on June 2 at 1PM UTC, and run throughout the month ending on the 29th at 11:59PM UTC. While all monsters have been featured in past Max Raids, this marks the first time that players will have a second chance to catch them.

The 22 Gigantamax Pokemon available are as follows:

Pokemon Sword

Snorlax

Gengar

Kingler

Lapras

Garbodor

Corviknight

Appletun

Toxtricity (Amped Form)

Centiskorch

Grimmsnarl

Alcremie

Duraludon

Pokemon Shield

Snorlax

Charizard

Butterfree

Machamp

Orbeetle

Drednaw

Coalossal

Flapple

Sandaconda

Toxtricity (Low Key form)

Hatterne

Copperajah

The Max Raid Battle event couldn't have come at more perfect time, seeing as the upcoming DLC The Isle of Armor is just around the corner. Players will have a month properly to catch up, just in time for the new G-Max forms being added in the update.

The June Max Raid is set to start on the same day that Nintendo is rolling out details on the DLC expansion – including its wildly anticipated release date. For everything we know about the June 2 announcement, click here.

Sword & Shield will also be getting a second add-on sometime in the Fall titled The Crown Tundra. From shinies, to G-Max forms, Trainers looking to truly Catch 'Em All have a ton of content on the horizon to be excited for.