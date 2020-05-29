Pokemon Sword & Shield cosplayer makes a splash as Gym Leader Nessa

A talented cosplayer went viral when she transformed into the real life version of Nessa. The artist's insanely accurate depiction of the water Gym Leader will leave you in awe.

Pokemon was ushered into its eighth generation with the 2019 release of Sword & Shield. The latest title had players exploring the Galar region for the very first time, and introduced new mechanics such as Dynamaxing and Raids.

A talented cosplay artist brought popular character Nessa to life with her jaw-dropping costume. The faithful portrayal of the Water-type Trainer is sure to make waves as it's almost as if she's jumped from out your Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

Pokemon cosplayer brings Nessa to life

In the latest Pokemon, players are tasked with entering the Galar League after getting an endorsement from the reigning champion himself, Leon. The second Gym they take on is led by Nessa who is the Leader of the seaside town Hulbury.

Cosplayer Usagi 'yourmooneye' shared her incredible take on the Water-type Trainer on Instagram. Photographer 'bizco88' captured the artist posing with her Dive Ball while in the character's battle uniform. The ocean backdrop ties the whole piece together.

Advertisement

The shot is so incredible, it could easily be mistaken for an official live-action remake of the Pokemon game. The cosplayer absolutely nails her black braided hairstyle, and even included the blue highlights that drape down her shoulders.

The artist shared a side by side comparison with a screenshot from the RPG, to show how accurate her portrayal of the Gym Leader really is. She perfectly re-created her aquatic-inspired swimwear which she character uses for her battle jersey.

Advertisement

In one last shot, yourmoon again mimics the Gym Leader's in-game stance as she holds her Pokeball. The amount of detail in her work is simply astonishing – from her necklace, to her waist jewelry, this one of the best Nessa cosplays we've ever seen.

In May, it was announced that Sword & Shield is quickly on track to becoming the third highest selling game in the RPG's long-running franchise. Proof that the addicting Catch 'Em All mechanics are as popular as they ever were.

Fans of the eighth generation title have a lot to be excited for in 2020. The release is seeing two new expansion DLCs, with the Isle of Armor making its debut next month. The second addon, The Crown Tundra, looks to be dropping this Fall.