Some Pokemon from Sword and Shield are now in Pokemon Go

It looks Pokemon Sword and Shield has come to Pokemon Go early as some Galar region species can be found now.

Similar to Alolan forms, Galarian forms are specific variations of Pokemon that can only be found in the Galar region. Or as of now, Pokemon Go too.

Considering Pokemon Go is still in the middle of its Gen 5 roll-out, it's perhaps a little surprising Niantic have opted to skip a few generations and add some of the species from Pokemon Sword and Shield.

What Galarian forms are in Pokemon Go?

The following Galarian forms can be caught in Pokemon Go:

Darumaka

Meowth

Stunfisk

Zigzagoon

Of these Galarian Stunfisk is the only one that can be caught in the wild. The other three are exclusive to 7km eggs.

How to get Darmanitan, Perrserker and Obstagoon

Regional forms of Pokemon actually share the same Pokedex entry as their traditional counterparts. So, for example, catching Galarian Meowth won't add a new entry to your Pokedex but complete a slot within the Meowth entry.

However, unlike the addition of Alolan Pokemon, Niantic have skipped over some of Unova and all of Kalos and Alola to include some full fledged Gen 8 species. Some Galarian forms evolve into entirely new Pokemon. The aforementioned Galarian Meowth doesn't evolve into another form of Persian but into Perrserker.

These Galarian Pokemon can be obtained by evolving the above:

Galarian Darmanitan - 50 Darumaka Candies

Perrserker - 50 Meowth Candies

Galarian Linoone - 50 Zigzagoon Candies

Obstagoon - 100 Zigzagoon Candies

If you're really impatient you can use some Rare Candy to speed up getting these Pokemon although you should probably save it for rare species. Once you get one of these the Galar section of the Pokedex will open up.

Elsewhere, Galarian Ponyta, Rapidash, Slowpoke, Farfetch'd and Sirfetch'd have also been found in the Pokemon Go game code. Presumably these will be added to the mobile game at later dates, possibly in separate events.

The popularity of the likes of Galarian Ponyta and Sirfetch'd may warrant their own event. Galarian Weezing was already added during the initial Pokemon Sword and Shield release.