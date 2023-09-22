Sheriff sued after police kill Florida man suspected of stealing Pokemon cards

A Sheriff’s department is being sued after deputies killed a man suspected of stealing Pokemon cards and pizza from a local Target.

Over the last few years since the interest in Pokemon cards began to skyrocket, an increasing number of robberies involving them have made the news.

Back in June 2023, one thief stole over 30,000 Pokemon cards in a heist that involved about $12,000 in value.

An alleged robbery of Pokemon Cards in Kissimmee, Florida left a 20-year-old man dead, and now the local Sheriff’s department is facing a lawsuit regarding the incident.

Sheriff sued after Pokemon Card robbery leads to death

According to a local Florida news publication, the incident happened in April 2022. A Target employee noticed the robbery and alerted Sheriff Deputies who were outside doing training exercises.

An attorney representing the victims says that, instead of arresting the group, the deputies used them for “training purposes.” He said: “They decided to go ahead and use them as human Guinea pigs.”

The attorney also said that the policies of the Sheriff’s department are “reckless.”

The news publication reached out to the department, who gave a statement claiming that the officers feared for their lives.

“Shortly after the incident, it was announced the individuals who damaged several police cars, caused injury to one deputy, and placed several other deputies in fear for their lives would be suing the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. This announcement is not unexpected. We look forward to the facts being told in a court of law,” they said.

The lawsuit is still ongoing, and we’ll be sure to update you with the news when the Grand Jury makes their decision in court.

