Pull rates from “worst” Pokemon TCG product devastate collectors

Pull rates are almost always a divisive topic in the Pokemon TCG community. One Pokemon collector took to Reddit recently to blast the “worst” product and its pull rates.

Spending money on an expensive Pokemon TCG item and getting mediocre pulls is an irritating experience. A player shared their frustrations with the Scarlet & Violet – 151 Ultra Premium Collection in r/PokemonTCG recently, blasting it as the “worst UPC ever”.

In the Reddit post, the haul from the UPC can be seen – and it’s understandable why the original poster may have felt frustrated. Alongside the guaranteed promos in the box, they pulled some fancy Energy cards, Giovanni’s Charisma, and Ninetales ex.

Other Pokemon players in the Subreddit commiserated with OP, with one person saying, “Ouch, sorry man. This actually means you’ll have double the pulls on the next one” and another telling them to just buy singles next time instead.

The Reddit post kickstarted a debate on batching and pull rates, with a reader declaring, “They are tough as I do believe there is a weird batching issue with 151. Products are either completely loaded or just duds it seems” before slamming Temporal Forces pull rates.

The stark difference between 151 UPC opening experiences could be seen clearly in the comments, with some people sharing their own stories about striking out with the product and others referring to it positively with huge pulls.

Buying an Ultra Premium Collection can be fun, but you do always run the risk of missing out on chase cards – as you do with any other Pokemon TCG product. If you’re keen on the 151 set and aren’t sure about the UPC, why not start with something smaller like a Booster Bundle instead?