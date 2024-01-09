Pokemon VGC player reaches top 128 with “adorable” tiny Pokemon

Gigantamax is old news, and for some Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players it is all about tiny Pokemon, as one player brought a tiny mon to regionals and other fans love the adorable pick.

One of the best modern innovations in Pokemon is the ability to view Pokemon on the overworld. Those pesky Pocket Monsters roam the lands of Paldea and Hisui, and players can even spot a size difference between Pokemon of the same species.

There are massive Mareep, tiny Trubbish, and other variously sized versions of all your favorite monsters waiting to be discovered. Players can even spot the size variance in battles, which some trainers like to use to bring some impressive proportioned creatures to official tournaments.

That’s what happened in Portland recently, as one player brought a tiny Pokemon to the tournament, except this one is likely still bigger than most Pokemon out there…

Tiny Dodonzo makes waves at Pokemon VGC Portland regionals

As shared in a post on X (Twitter) by @profshroomish, the professional Pokemon VGC player headed to Portland to compete in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet regionals, and one of the Pokemon in their team was the affectionately labeled “Dondito the Teeny”, a Dodonzo that’s as small as Dodonzo can be.

Other Pokemon players are already showering Dondito in love, with one comment saying, “BABY MAN, LITTLE BABY MAN.” Another person adds, “LITTLE GUUUUUUY” while one comment says, “Now you have to get a giant Tatsugiri.”

Sadly Dondito wasn’t a great good luck charm, as @profshroomish managed to crack the top 128, but go no further. Hopefully, they return to competitive matches with even more tiny Pokemon, though finding them will be no small feat.