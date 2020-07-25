Pokemon Twilight Wings final episode release date revealed

On July 24, The Pokemon Company announced the end of Sword & Shield anime Twilight Wings. The YouTube spin-off series' final episode is airing later than originally anticipated due to global events.

Pokemon entered its eighth generation with the debut of Sword & Shield in 2019. The latest title in the long-running Nintendo series introduced players to the Galar region for the very first time.

To coincide with the RPG, the Twilight Wings anime was launched to give fans a deeper look at the Gen VIII title's new lore. However, the YouTube series is coming to an end in August.

Pokemon Twilight Wings final episode release date

Twilight Wings made its debut in January on The Pokemon Company YouTube channel. The limited series was animated by Studio Colorido, and followed the lives of important characters from Sword & Shield.

However on July 24, the official Twitter account revealed the final release date for the series. "It's all come down to this. Dreams, realities, and challenges collide in Pokemon Twilight Wings, a seven-episode limited anime series," it tweeted.

The final episode and conclusion to the story will release on August 6. The series was originally supposed to come to an end months ago, but production was delayed in May due to world events.

It’s all come down to this.



Dreams, realities, and challenges collide in #PokemonTwilightWings, a seven-episode limited anime series set in the vibrant Galar region!



📺 Get ready for the final episode on August 6th by catching up with the latest: https://t.co/NbfDqLte1G pic.twitter.com/18NmgBMOdu — Pokémon (@Pokemon) July 24, 2020

Those wanting to catch up in time can watch episodes one through six on the Pokemon YouTube channel which we have embedded below. While each story is rather short, the animation gives fans a more in depth look at the Galar region and its inhabitants.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rYDmL5VH-uk

Despite only releasing at the end of 2019, Sword & Shield is already on track to becoming the third best-selling title in the entire Nintendo franchise. Proof that people can't get enough of the addicting 'Catch 'Em' All' mechanics.

Players in love with the game are in luck as it's getting expanded in a big way with the second DLC The Crown Tundra dropping sometime this Fall. The addon will bring new legendary monsters to the region.