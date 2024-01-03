Pokemon TCG player shows off decades-old rare Mew with a unique twist

A Pokemon TCG collector has shared one of their most prized items online, and fans are going over the rare Pokemon, as well as the card itself, for being something of a historical artifact.

Most Pokemon players dream of finding an old Pokemon TCG collectible tucked away somewhere, hopefully, worth enough to buy a small yacht, or maybe just some more Pokemon cards honestly.

Alongside the many foil Charizards in the world, or full-art Umbreons, there are quite a few uniquely rare cards, often to commemorate special events or occasions.

So, you can imagine how lucky you might be to find a legendary Pokemon made for a special occasion, and one lucky Pokemon TCG fan has shared their rare item. Plus, other fans are going wild for the novel item.

Fans go wild for novel “Comic Sans Mew’ Pokemon TCG card

Pokemon TCG collector Pretty_Feed_1252 has shared a Reddit post, proudly displaying a Shiny Mew card, encased in plastic as part of a commemorative Wizards of the Coast staff bonus. They shared the message, “Purchased this like 10 years ago, anyone ever seen anything like it?”

Text on the plaque reads “In appreciation of the support from CWS Retail in making 2000 a record-breaking year for Wizards of the Coast Trading Card Games.” Clearly, this is an incredibly rare item, only offered to Wizards of the Coast staff over twenty years ago.

Other Pokemon fans share amazement in the comments below, especially at the plaque’s choice of Comic Sans for its font, with one person adding, “I would argue that this is actually a good use of Comic Sans.”

Another person comments below, saying, “Holy smokes. There was only ever 20 made and it’s super expensive as a collectors item. Good stuff!!” Before a different Pokemon TCG fan adds, “Comic sans ms hits different.”

While we don’t think fans would appreciate it if every Pokemon card used Comic Sans, this collector is surely grateful for their unique purchase, font, and all.