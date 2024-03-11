Pokemon TCG player bikes 23 miles for “awesome” card haul

How far would you go for a good Pokemon card haul? One Pokemon TCG player proved their dedication recently by biking 23 miles for their latest haul.

How far would you go for a good Pokemon card haul? It can be an expensive hobby, and tracking down rare cards can take a lot of time and effort – especially if you’re not based in a city with lots of card stores to buy from.

One Pokemon Go player took to r/PokemonTCG on Reddit recently to share an interesting haul of cards that they cycled over 23 miles to get their hands on. Other Pokemon fans in the thread were suitably impressed with the selection of cards.

Pokemon TCG player unveils “great selection” of cards

Pokemon TCG player BigShpooky took to Reddit recently to share some snaps of their most recent card haul, noting “I biked 23.4mi for this haul and I’m not upset about it” in the caption. The featured cards include some gorgeous V and EX cards, along with some older pieces featuring fan-favorite ‘mons.

Other Pokemon fans in the replies loved the idea of mixing card collecting with a workout, with one person noting that, “Reminds of the early days of Pokemon Go. The world got healthier and Pokemon were caught. Win-win!”

People in the Subreddit appreciated the original poster’s taste in cards, with one person commenting on how nice it was to see full art cards that they hadn’t seen before and another saying, “Judging by the haul, not only is it worth the 23.4-mile bike ride, you also seem to have quite some taste. I say great job.”

The Raikou card, the Charizard card, and the Palkia card were the clear stars of the show, with one person replying, “You made me want that Raikou card, it’s beautiful” and another commenting that the Palkia had just joined their list of chase cards.

Supporting your local card store is a great way to find beautiful cards like the ones above for a solid price, along with other handy TCG goodies like binders and card sleeves. Buying packs can be fun but local stores often have a great variety of single cards on offer, too.

