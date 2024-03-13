Pokemon players adore “skater” Mega Shuckle design

Mega Evolutions have been a hot topic in the Pokemon community since the announcement of Legends Z-A. One fan has created an iconic new Mega evolution for Shuckle.

Mega Evolutions have been a hot topic of discussion in the Pokemon community ever since the announcement of Pokemon Legends Z-A. They’re one of the most popular game gimmicks by far and often inspire some amazing community artwork, too.

One talented community artist took to r/pokemon on Reddit recently to share their incredible rendition of what a Mega Shuckle might look like. Other Pokemon players were immediately obsessed with the skater-turtle design.

Pokemon fans obsessed with Mega Shuckle fan art

Artist CLSulli posted their work to the Pokemon Subreddit, commenting that they felt it was only fair to give Shuckle the same Mega treatment that other similar ‘mons got when Megas first came out.

They provided some details about Mega Shuckle in the caption, noting that, “This Shuckle moves at breakneck speeds – moving at nearly twice the speed of a normal Shuckle” and that it gets an extra 4 points to its base speed. It has kneepads and a helmet for extra safety.

Other Pokemon players immediately fell in love with the design, with one person commenting that it was a “Proud lil’ buddy ready for their first skating lesson” and another joking that, “that’s just X Games Shuckle.”

Some of the replies focused on how this design could be implemented into the game for real, with one person commenting that it should be an evolution instead of a Mega and that OP should add “a Skateboard hold item… giving him a massive speed boost and triggering the evolution when he faints”.

Mega Evolutions are one of the most popular in-game mechanics to date and it’ll be very exciting to see what they look like when Pokemon Legends Z-A comes out. Fans are already theorizing which Pokemon may get new Mega Evolutions and which ones may end up as the Starters for the game, too.