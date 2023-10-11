New “Shiny” Pokemon TCG set might be coming in early 2024

A new “Shiny” Pokemon TCG set might be coming coming in January 2024, nearly three years after Shining Fates.

Every year, The Pokemon Company releases a special “holiday” trading card set for players and collectors alike to enjoy.

Many of those sets, like Hidden Fates in 2019 and Shining Fates in 2021, are focused on Shiny versions of everybody’s favorite ‘mon, including the sought-after Charizard GX and many others.

There’s a new set reportedly coming in January 2024 that will focus on Shiny Pokemon yet again, with PokeBeach revealing some of the first details.

The Pokemon Company

New “shiny” Pokemon cards might be coming sooner than later

They said: “We can exclusively reveal the English TCG will be getting another special set on January 26th! This is following on the heels of September’s Scarlet & Violet – 151. We don’t know the set name yet.”

Our set in January should feature cards from Japan’s Shiny Treasure set, which PokeBeach says should be released before the end of this year.

This release timeline lines up with the launch of Shining Fates back in 2021, as it came out in English in February — four months after the Japanese release.

Unfortunately, we don’t know the name of this set just yet, and we also don’t know what cards are going to be released. Historically, however, these sets generally include cards printed over the last year or so, meaning we’ll see various cards from the Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion.

Which, of course, means there’s a pretty high chance that we’ll get a Shiny version of Obsidian Flames’ Tera-type Charizard ex. If history is anything to go by, that also means we’ll see quite a high value out of the card.

We’ll have to wait to see what happens in the next few months. In the meantime, head over to our Pokemon section for more news and other viral stories.