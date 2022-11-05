Pokemon TCG fans are stars truck by VSTAR Universe card illustrations

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Pokemon TCG fans are sharing their delight over the new VSTAR Universe expansions illustrated cards. Inclusions like Hisuian Goodra and Raihan signing Pokeballs have many hopeful for upcoming English expansions.

While the Pokemon TCG English expansion sets are preparing to receive Silver Tempest in November, Japanese players are getting hyped for a set called “VSTAR Universe”. Japanese card sets are often used to predict what will be in upcoming English releases – as seen with the recent Trainer Gallery selection in past sets – and the reveals for VSTAR Universe are some of the best yet.

Full art and alternate illustration cards have become some of the most sought-after Pokemon TCG sets in recent years. From the illustrated promo cards in the Charizard Ultra Premium Collection to the beautiful scenery in Supporter cards for Leon, Raihan, and Piers in the Trainer Gallery selection, fans want these as pieces of art much as for playing in decks.

With the end of the Pokemon TCG Sword & Shield expansions planned for 2023, many are excited to see what remaining Pokemon will feature in these beautifully illustrated cards, and which of the Japanese versions may make it into English expansions – and the VSTAR Universe set has fans stunned with options like Hisuian Goodra, Deoxys VMAX, and a sneaky Ditto.

Fans want every Pokemon TCG card in VSTAR Universe

In a Twitter post recently shared by Serebii.net’s Joe Merrick, fans are delighted by the VSTAR Universe card list. Merrick personally points out the Deoxys VMAX card, which shows the Mythical Pokemon being “abducted” by an Orbeetle.

Fans in the comments have shared the official VSTAR Universe card list, commenting on many of the officially confirmed appearances. One fan says “The crossover I never knew I needed” while another adds “Those artworks are incredible. I really hope they release a book sometimes with all of them included.”

The Pokemon TCG cards Joe Merrick has shown, including the Zeraora VSTAR and Deoxys VMAX, aren’t part of the official listing, but the Pokemon expert has addressed this, stating they have revealed at the “Tournament live stream had a reveal of these plus these two cards”. The response includes an image of Glaceon VSTAR and Leafeon VSTAR as well.

While it isn’t clear which of these Pokemon TCG cards could release in upcoming English sets like Crown Zenith, there is hope a good deal of the stunning illustrations will make their way to English card sets before the end of the Sword & Shield run.