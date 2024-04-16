Unlucky Pokemon TCG fan loses thousands in one purchase

A Pokemon TCG collector spent thousands of dollars on a sealed Evolving Skies booster box that quickly proved worthless.

The Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies expansion landed in the summer of 2021, featuring over 200 cards for players to collect.

With more than a dozen Pokemon V and Pokemon VMAX cards, along with a new Special Energy card, this was one expansion that TCG collectors were eager to get their hands on.

But since the pull rates weren’t exactly up to snuff, many questioned the value of the booster box. Reddit user thecheese27 decided to hedge their bets anyway by paying $4,000 for a sealed booster box. The resulting “loot” came in at a value that the Collectr app estimated as a meager $157.

As noted in the image above, the collector’s box only features 149 of the cards necessary to complete the Pokemon TCG Evolving Skies collection. The original poster stated in the replies that their best pull came from a Secret rainbow rare Umbreon card.

At least they went in knowing there was a chance the gamble wouldn’t pay off. In one response, the Redditor explained, “… I was hoping to get at least a couple of worthwhile cards to put on display, but I fully expected to be throwing away 3k minimum.”

Purchasing old booster boxes isn’t always seen as the shrewd choice among collectors, especially given the appeal of buying singles or smaller packs.

If nothing else, other Pokemon TCG players now have a good idea of the value of Evolving Skies booster boxes.