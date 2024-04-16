GamingPokemon

Unlucky Pokemon TCG fan loses thousands in one purchase

Brianna Reeves
pokemon tcg evolving skiesThe Pokemon Company

A Pokemon TCG collector spent thousands of dollars on a sealed Evolving Skies booster box that quickly proved worthless.

The Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies expansion landed in the summer of 2021, featuring over 200 cards for players to collect.

With more than a dozen Pokemon V and Pokemon VMAX cards, along with a new Special Energy card, this was one expansion that TCG collectors were eager to get their hands on.

But since the pull rates weren’t exactly up to snuff, many questioned the value of the booster box. Reddit user thecheese27 decided to hedge their bets anyway by paying $4,000 for a sealed booster box. The resulting “loot” came in at a value that the Collectr app estimated as a meager $157.

As noted in the image above, the collector’s box only features 149 of the cards necessary to complete the Pokemon TCG Evolving Skies collection. The original poster stated in the replies that their best pull came from a Secret rainbow rare Umbreon card.

At least they went in knowing there was a chance the gamble wouldn’t pay off. In one response, the Redditor explained, “… I was hoping to get at least a couple of worthwhile cards to put on display, but I fully expected to be throwing away 3k minimum.”

Purchasing old booster boxes isn’t always seen as the shrewd choice among collectors, especially given the appeal of buying singles or smaller packs.

If nothing else, other Pokemon TCG players now have a good idea of the value of Evolving Skies booster boxes.

Related Topics

Pokemon TCG

About The Author

Brianna Reeves

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Radiant Charjabug card with Pokemon sky background.
Pokemon
What are Radiant Pokemon? Pokemon TCG explained
Em Stonham
Pokemon TCG Ogerpon ETB with sky background.
Pokemon
Ethereal Ogerpon promo card unveiled for Pokemon TCG Twilight Masquerade
Em Stonham
Charizard Tera Pokemon card with anime background.
Pokemon
Is Japan finally getting Pokemon TCG League Battle Decks?
Em Stonham
Ogerpon Jumbo Card set with sunset background.
Gaming
Pokemon TCG collectors aren’t sure how to feel about the Ogerpon Jumbo Card Set
Em Stonham
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech